Savant Capital LLC Sells 53 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.22.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $335.70 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.60 and a 200-day moving average of $319.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

