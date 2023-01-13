Savant Capital LLC Sells 560 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

