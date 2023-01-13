Savant Capital LLC Sells 869 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

