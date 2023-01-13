ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) & Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO) Critical Comparison

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) and Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of ScanSource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Prologic Management Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ScanSource and Prologic Management Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource 2.51% 12.94% 5.50% Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource $3.53 billion 0.23 $88.80 million $3.53 9.14 Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ScanSource and Prologic Management Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than Prologic Management Systems.

Risk and Volatility

ScanSource has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologic Management Systems has a beta of 5.02, suggesting that its stock price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ScanSource and Prologic Management Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prologic Management Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

ScanSource presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%.

Summary

ScanSource beats Prologic Management Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products. The Modern Communications & Cloud segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets, such as education, healthcare, and government. The company serves manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, retail and e-commerce, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government, education and healthcare, and other industries. ScanSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Prologic Management Systems

(Get Rating)

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.