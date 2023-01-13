Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

