Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

