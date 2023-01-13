Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,699 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231,608 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 914,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 702,666 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

CCL opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

