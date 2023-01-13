Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

