Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 57.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,709,000 after acquiring an additional 956,015 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after buying an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $31,508,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $181.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

