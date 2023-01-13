Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AGCO by 60.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after buying an additional 261,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AGCO by 330.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after buying an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AGCO by 129.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 287,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after buying an additional 162,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AGCO by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after buying an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $141.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

