Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $223.21 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

