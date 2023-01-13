Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 120.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

