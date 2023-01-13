Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 32.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

