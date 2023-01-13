Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LPX opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.