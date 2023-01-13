Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.29.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

