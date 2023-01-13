SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of S opened at $14.20 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $38,309.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 91,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,421.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 271.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,907 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.