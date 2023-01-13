SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,553 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $384.62 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $547.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.73 and a 200 day moving average of $362.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

