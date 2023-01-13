SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,212 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,738 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 44,198 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $131.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

