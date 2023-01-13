SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 81,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.68 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

