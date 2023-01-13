SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,567 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $264.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.17.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.