SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 255,446 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 255,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

