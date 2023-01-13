SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,564,000 after acquiring an additional 301,265 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,509,000 after acquiring an additional 191,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,474,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,373,000 after acquiring an additional 170,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

SYY opened at $80.25 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

