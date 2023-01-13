SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

