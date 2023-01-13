SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 101.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,431,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,560,531. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

DBX stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.45 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 74.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

