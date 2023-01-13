SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $315.87 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.18 and its 200-day moving average is $288.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

