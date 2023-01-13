SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 159.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

