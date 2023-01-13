SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 69,985 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 69,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

