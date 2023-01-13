SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 248.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.17 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

