SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $243.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $324.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

