SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,248 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.6 %

SJM opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

