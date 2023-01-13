SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,359 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -422.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.