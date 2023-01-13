Signature Bank to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $106.81 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 157.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $885,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 13.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $410,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.