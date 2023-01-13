Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.