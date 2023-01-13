SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMTGF. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

