Societe Generale Downgrades Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) to Hold

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
PGPHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank upgraded Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.00.
Partners Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $979.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $942.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $936.14. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $753.75 and a 52 week high of $1,573.98.
Partners Group Company Profile
Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.
