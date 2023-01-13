Societe Generale Upgrades Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Buy

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.06) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.12) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Kion Group

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.