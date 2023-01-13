Societe Generale Upgrades Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Buy

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.06) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.12) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Kion Group Price Performance
Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
