SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $9.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 831,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,466,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 87,466 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $16.47.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

