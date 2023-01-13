Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Buys £149.52 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($15.18) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($182.16).

Graeme Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.73), for a total transaction of £321,968.79 ($392,262.17).

On Wednesday, December 7th, Graeme Watt bought 13 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of £158.86 ($193.54).

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,215 ($14.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,209.09. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,059 ($12.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,922 ($23.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,237.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,253.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 29.20 ($0.36) per share. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

SCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($23.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.49) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

