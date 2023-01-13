Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $26.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.01) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($35.48) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($32.26) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of STWRY opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

