Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.50 ($23.12) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

