Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,562,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3,594.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,526 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.