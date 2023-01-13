Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Sotera Health Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

