Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE LUV opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

