Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,351 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

