Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$55.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.9 %

TOY opened at C$35.14 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$30.63 and a 12 month high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.01.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,783.80. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,907.21.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

