Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) PT Lowered to GBX 204

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 222 ($2.70) to GBX 204 ($2.49) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.
About Spirent Communications
