State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,312 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,391 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.07 and a 200 day moving average of $213.05. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

