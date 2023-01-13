State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,360 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

