State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,504 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of TransUnion worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

TransUnion stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

