State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 827 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $113.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

